EU's Barnier pushes for binding pay votes - FT

LONDON May 16 The EU's Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier outlined on Wednesday new plans empowering shareholders in Europe's listed companies and investors in the continent's banks, according to the Financial Times.

Plans being drawn up by senior EU officials intend to give shareholders a binding vote and give those who invest in banks powers to set a cap on bonus levels.

The French commissioner discussed his final governance reform plans, which will be unveiled this autumn once approved by fellow EU Commissioners, in an interview with the Financial Times.

Barnier also gave his response to pay rebellions that have rattled executives at Barclays and Citigroup.

"I like that expression - the shareholder spring - or even a regulation spring, a rule-making spring," he is quoted as saying.

"I'm very attentive to this movement which I see as very positive. It corresponds with what I've been doing for the last two years. We need to put responsibility and transparency everywhere," Barnier said.

Under Barnier's proposal for banks, shareholders must vote to set a maximum ratio of bonus to salary, as well as a ratio of the pay of the lowest to the highest earners, the FT said.

He has yet to decide, however, whether to propose that votes on company pay policies should be backed by more than a 50 percent majority.