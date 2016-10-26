EU proposes to phase in some bank capital rules -EU document

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 26 Banks in the European Union will
get more time to adjust to new rules aimed at making sure that
lenders hold enough capital against risky assets on their
trading books, an EU document showed on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, global banking regulators at the Basel
Committee published final standards for their overhaul of
capital requirements to cover market-related risks in trading
books.
The EU is due to propose next month a law to implement this
and other changes to capital requirements made by Basel.
But instead of accepting Basel's "big bang" 2019 start date
for the trading book rules, the bloc's executive European
Commission is proposing a phase-in, a draft of the EU law seen
by Reuters said.
"Own funds requirements for market risk... will be
phased-in," the document said.
Transitional arrangements will come as a relief to the
banking sector.
It is the latest sign of how the EU is willing to deviate
from global standards to ease pressure on lenders, some of
which, like Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Germany's
Deutsche Bank, are already struggling to convince investors that
they hold enough capital.
Other changes to Basel's standards include easier capital
treatment of covered bonds to "prevent a potential significant
increase in the capital requirements" to maintain lower funding
costs for mortgage loans for housing and non-residential
property.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)