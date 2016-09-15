EU court annuls dumping duties on Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 A European Union court
delivered a series of rulings on Thursday to annul anti-dumping
duties imposed on exporters of biodiesel from Indonesia and
Argentina.
The European Union in November 2013 set duties of 8.8 to
20.5 percent for Indonesian producers and between 22.0 and 25.7
percent for Argentinian producers, in both cases to apply for
five years.
The EU argued that by imposing an export duty on the raw
product, soybeans in the case of Argentina and palm oil for
Indonesia, they gave an advantage to domestic producers, which
allowed them then to "dump" product at unfairly low prices.
Argentina and Indonesia, major exporters of biodiesel, have
called the EU measures protectionist.
The cases have brought legal challenges, with the General
Court of the European Union, the lower of the two EU courts,
issuing its ruling on Thursday.
It said that the prices of the raw materials - palm oil or
soybeans - were not regulated and that the EU had failed to
establish that there was appreciable distortion of the prices
as a result of the differential export tax system.
Both Argentina and Indonesia have brought complaints before
the WTO, with Argentina securing rulings in favour of several of
its claims.
Some trade lawyers say the ruling could have far wider
implications and determine future EU trade relations with China.
The European Union, in trying not to treat China as a
special case, has said it could use international benchmark
prices to work out the costs of producers, for example of steel,
to assess whether manufacturers there are dumping product or
benefiting from unfair subsidies.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson)