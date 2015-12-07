UPDATE 3-EU drops Shell, BP, Statoil from ethanol benchmark investigation

(Adds sources, Commission, company comments)
BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU antitrust regulators have
dropped Shell, BP, and Statoil from an
investigation into suspected rigging of ethanol benchmarks,
focusing instead on three producers of the biofuel.
The European Commission said on Monday it had opened a
formal antitrust investigation into the actions of Spanish
company Abengoa SA, Belgium's Alcogroup SA and
Lantmännen ek för of Sweden.
In April, EU antitrust regulators raided several bioenthanol
companies and at the same time stepped up a two-year
investigation into biofuel price benchmarks. In 2013, it
searched the offices of BP, Shell and Statoil too.
BP, Shell, Statoil and price reporting agency Platts have
been told they are not part of the investigation opened on
Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"The Commission's investigation focuses on behaviours in
price benchmarks for the ethanol sector," the EU competition
authority said in response to an email asking if crude oil and
refined products were still being assessed.
"The Commission is currently not investigating further
behaviours in price benchmarks for the crude oil sector."
BP was not immediately available for comment, Shell declined
to comment, and a spokeswoman for Norwegian state producer
Statoil said there were no formal charges or accusations against
the company.
The Commission said it was concerned that Abengoa, Alcogroup
and Lantmännen ek för may have colluded to manipulate ethanol
benchmarks published by Platts.
It said this could include agreeing to submit or support
bids to hike the benchmark and so drive up ethanol prices,
leading to less use of biofuels as an alternative to fossil
fuels, with negative consequences for consumers and the
environment.
Platts said it had not been charged with any wrongdoing and
was not an addressee of the European Commission's statement of
objections in relation to the bioethanol pricing investigation.
Alcogroup said: "Alcodis and Alcogroup operate their
activities in accordance with European law and therefore fully
cooperate with the European Commission whilst ensuring their
fundamental rights to be respected."
Lantmännen said it "cooperates fully with the authority".
Abengoa was not immediately available for comment.
In a separate case, the Commission is also investigating
several bioethanol producers on suspicion of taking part in a
cartel following searches of offices. The sources said the oil
majors are not involved in this case either.
Ethanol is made from biomass such as wheat, maize or sugar
beet that is mainly added to gasoline and used as a biofuel for
certain motor vehicles.
