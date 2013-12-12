Governments fail to agree EU limit on food-based biofuels

* Final agreement unlikely before 2015
* OPEC, Russia the only winners from delay - Oettinger
* Member states divided for different reasons
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 12 EU energy ministers on Thursday
failed to agree on a compromise deal to limit the use of
transport fuels made from food crops, which critics say pushes
up food prices and can do more harm than good to the
environment.
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the delay
would only damage the European Union in its efforts to reduce
dependence on imported oil and gas and curb greenhouse gas
emissions.
"If we delay and postpone, the winners will be OPEC and
Russia," he said.
Last year in response to warnings about food price inflation
and unintended consequences on the environment, the European
Commission, the EU's executive, proposed to cap the bloc's use
of crop-based biofuels at 5 percent.
That compares with a goal to get 10 percent of transport
fuel from renewable sources by 2020.
Lawmakers in the European Parliament backed a slightly
higher cap than the Commission proposed of 6 percent, stirring
opposition from the biofuels industry.
The industry has invested on the basis of the original 10
percent goal and accuses the Commission of a U-turn that it says
will force plant closures and cost jobs.
EU energy ministers debated a new compromise of 7 percent
put forward by Lithuania, holder of the EU presidency.
Member states were deeply divided. Some, such as Poland and
Hungary, argued a 7 percent cap was too low, while Denmark and
Belgium, for instance, said it was too high.
Others said it should be accepted on pragmatic grounds.
"There are some good victories for the environment compared
to the current directive," said Ed Davey, Britain's energy and
climate change secretary.
Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Buildings Martin
Lidegaard wanted more, including a sub-target to spur new
generation biofuels made from algae and waste, a cap of 5
percent in line with the Commission proposal, and accounting of
factors such as indirect land use change (ILUC) as soon as there
was "a solid, scientific basis".
ILUC refers to the displacement effect biofuels can cause as
land is cleared for extra food crops, sometimes negating the aim
of curbing emissions because it removes trees that serve as
carbon sinks.
Greece, which takes over the EU presidency in January, will
take up the biofuels dossier. However, the changeover of EU
institutions next year, with parliamentary elections in May and
the expiry of the current Commission in October, means a final
deal is unlikely before 2015.
While energy and biofuel firms oppose a lower limit on first
generation biofuel, food companies are strong supporters.
"The proposed 5 percent cap by the European Commission would
have been a significant step towards phasing out the use of food
for fuel," said a letter seen by Reuters to the 28 EU energy
ministers from Paul Polman, chief executive officer of Unilever
plc, and Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, chairman of the board
at Nestle S.A..