Tree loophole casts shadow over EU carbon action

* Commission expected to outline new policy 2016-17
* Campaigners see discrepancy 'the size of Portugal'
* Big generators say they are behaving sustainably
European environment law
provides more financial incentives to fell a tree than to plant
one, campaigners say.
They warn that EU claims it leads the fight against climate
change are based on false data and the United States must not
follow suit.
For many nations, wood burning, or biomass, provided a fast,
affordable way to meet a European Union goal to get a fifth of
all energy from renewable sources by 2020.
Spurred by subsidies, EU nations will meet almost 60 percent
of that target from biomass, according to European Commission
data.
But as forests, which absorb carbon dioxide, are replanted
more slowly than they are burned, not all biomass is sustainable
and an assumption that it is carbon neutral can be wildly
inaccurate.
"The best role our forests play in fighting climate change
is when they are standing so that they can store and sequester
carbon," Scot Quaranda, a director at the U.S.-based Dogwood
Alliance said. "Why would we log the very forests that are
supposed to save us from climate change to save us from climate
change?"
The European Commission, the EU executive, has said there is
a problem, but does not expect to deliver its strategy to
address it until well after landmark United Nations' talks in
Paris late this year on a global climate deal.
"The European Commission will propose a new renewable energy
package in 2016-2017. This will include a new policy for
sustainable biomass and biofuels," an EU official said on
condition of anonymity.
Even then, it could take two years of negotiations to
finalise law binding on the 28 member states, while the number
of uncounted emissions will rise, campaigners say.
They want a cap on biomass use and tougher accounting based
on how much carbon is released over a fuel's lifecycle.
For the purposes of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS),
meant to be the main EU weapon against climate change,
electricity generated from biomass counts as zero emissions on
the basis that every tree chopped down for fuel is replaced.
Campaigners say that even if trees are planted, creating
carbon sinks takes decades or even centuries. In some instances
burning biomass can be more polluting than coal, especially if
fragile environments such as wetlands are disturbed.
The European Environmental Bureau, a non-governmental
organisation, published a study in May that estimated the
biomass issue means power generators avoid buying carbon
certificates equivalent to up to 150 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide, or three times Portugal's annual emissions.
U.S. WOOD PELLETS
A change in the rules could cost the generators dear as the
price of ETS permits is predicted to climb above 20 euros per
tonne in the next decade from around eight euros now.
So far, Europe is the major market for wood pellets to
replace coal in power plants.
Many of them come from the United States, where campaigners
are calling on authorities to avoid the mistakes Europe has made
as the United States too seeks to make power cleaner, partly by
replacing coal with biomass.
Drax, which has converted some of its UK coal plant
to biomass, has begun a strategic review of its business, but
says its rethink is related to changes to the British subsidy
regime rather than any tightening of EU law.
It gets its wood pellets from U.S. producer Enviva.
Drax and its supplier say economies of scale justify the
shipping distance.
Enviva also quotes U.S. government figures that show forest
inventories have increased by 50 percent over the last 60 years
and says the wood pellet industry uses only 2-4 percent of the
wood that is harvested.
It says its plants have to submit a life-cycle carbon
analysis to Drax and that independent audits have shown wood
pellets cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 80 percent
relative to coal.
The campaigners dispute that.
"What Drax calls the world's largest decarbonisation project
we call the world's largest deforestation project," Dogwood
Alliance's Quaranda said.
