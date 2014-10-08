EU regulator approves Britain's $26 bln nuclear project with EDF

BRUSSELS Oct 8 European Union state aid
regulators approved on Wednesday Britain's proposed
16-billion-pound (25.68 billion US dollar) nuclear power station
to be built by French utility EDF.
The European Commission said Britain agreed to modify
significantly the terms of the project financing, reducing the
burden on British taxpayers.
The scheme gives EDF a guaranteed power price of 92.50
pounds per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice the
current market rate.
The EU executive said the changes agreed by British
authorities would cut the subsidy by more than 1 billion pounds
and that Britain's share of any windfall profit will also be
more than 1 billion pounds.
The project at Hinkley Point, southwest England, is part of
Britain's strategy to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear
power and coal plants, and a major export contract for France.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that the proposal had
been approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)