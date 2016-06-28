Merkel sees no reason to halt TTIP talks after Brexit vote

BRUSSELS, June 29 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Tuesday she saw no reason to put a halt to talks
on a free trade deal between the European Union and the United
States because of Britain's decision to leave the EU.
"There was no one who said we should stop the talks and that
includes Great Britain," Merkel said. "There was a clear mandate
to continue the talks."
"There are some here who say that because of the departure
of Britain we should not pursue this because one of the
supporters of the deal has been lost," she added. "I think this
is the wrong approach. Either we want this and we see these
talks through or we don't want it. To me this is not grounds for
halting the talks."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)