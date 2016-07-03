EU's Moscovici warns against status quo to prevent other exits

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 3 The euro zone should accelerate its economic and political integration otherwise other countries may be tempted to follow Britain's example and leave the EU, Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday.
"We shouldn't just put up with Brexit, we should forge ahead, it can be a good opportunity," Moscovici said, adding that the euro zone needed to complete its banking union by adding a deposit guarantee and financial backstops.
"If the status quo is our only response, it won't be the only exit from the EU," he added. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.