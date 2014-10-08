EU regulators approve Britain's nuclear plant deal with EDF - sources

BRUSSELS Oct 8 European Union regulators approved on Wednesday Britain's proposed 16-billion-pound (25.68 billion US dollar) nuclear power station to be built by French utility EDF, two sources said.

The European Commission met earlier on Wednesday, with the 27 other commissioners set to vote on European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's decision to clear the British plan.

"Yes, it's agreed, they voted in favour, the vote was very tight," said one source on condition of anonymity.

The project at Hinkley Point, southwest England, is part of Britain's strategy to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power and coal plants, and a major export contract for France.

Almunia will announce the decision at a news conference at 1030 GMT. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee)