France's Hollande sees budget deal unlikely on Friday

BRUSSELS Nov 23 French President Francois
Hollande said it looked unlikely that European Union negotiators
would reach an agreement on Friday on the bloc's nearly 1
trillion euro budget for the next seven years, although he said
a delayed deal would not be serious.
"Everyone agrees this is going to take time," Hollande told
reporters. Asked whether EU leaders could fail to resolve their
differences on Friday he said: "That's the most likely outcome."
The EU is expected to convene a further summit if leaders
continue to disagree over spending levels at the end of the
two-day meeting. The meeting was suspended shortly after
midnight on Thursday so that EU leaders can examine a revised
budget plan.
The summit will reconvene at midday on Friday.