Governments to debate 50 bln euro cut to EU budget

* Proposal opens decisive phase in talks on next budget plan
* Big states want deeper cut to 1 trillion euro blueprint
* EU leaders aim to finalise budget at Nov. 22-23 summit
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 European Union governments will
debate a cut of at least 50 billion euros this week as the
starting point for negotiations on the bloc's proposed 1
trillion-euro ($1.3 trillion) long-term budget, a source
familiar with the issue said.
The cut will be proposed in the latest EU negotiating text
on the bloc's spending plan for 2014-2020, but is unlikely to be
deep enough to satisfy Britain, Germany, France and other net
budget contributors.
They want strict limits on EU spending to reflect the
austerity imposed by national governments to reduce debt, and
called for cuts of 100-200 billion euros to the total proposed
by the EU's executive, the European Commission.
The proposal is also likely to anger Poland and other former
communist EU countries who are the major beneficiaries of EU
funds, and oppose any cuts to the Commission's blueprint which
they argue is vital for their future economic growth.
"As I see it now, the reduction from the Commission proposal
will be 50 billion euros plus. That will be the basis for
negotiations," said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
The new EU negotiating text will be the first to include
firm figures, and marks the start of the decisive phase of talks
between governments hoping to reach a deal at a Nov. 22-23
summit of EU leaders.
The text will be used as the basis for bilateral talks ahead
of the summit between governments and European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy, who will chair the November talks.
In order to generate the proposed savings, the revised
document will specify cuts to all areas of EU spending including
agriculture, infrastructure investment and research.
That could create rifts between countries calling for budget
cuts, with France keen to exclude farm spending from any
reduction, while Britain, Sweden and others want a higher share
of EU spending on research and other measures to boost growth.
The text is unlikely to include clear proposals on the fate
of Britain's multi-billion euro annual budget rebate, which the
Commission and others would like to do away with by 2020.
The issue is expected to be left for EU leaders to haggle
over at their November meeting, at which Britain's Prime
Minister David Cameron has threatened to use his veto if the
rebate is not maintained.
At about 1 percent of the bloc's GDP, the EU budget is
relatively small compared with overall public spending in
Europe, but negotiations often lead to bitter disputes as
countries seek to maximise their returns.
Around three-quarters of EU funds are currently spent on
subsidies for farmers and on building new motorways, airports
and other infrastructure in the bloc's poorest regions.