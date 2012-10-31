WRAPUP 1-France, Britain set stage for EU budget wrangling

* France objects to proposed farm subsidy cuts
* Cameron loses to rebels in British parliament
* Germany says "modern budget" should target growth
By Charlie Dunmore and Peter Griffiths
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 1 British Prime Minister
David Cameron came under pressure to act tough on the European
Union budget and France threatened to use its veto, signalling a
divisive start to bargaining over the 1 trillion euro ($1.3
trillion) long-term spending plan.
Wednesday's warning from Paris echoed a similar threat from
Denmark last week, while in London Cameron suffered a
humiliating defeat in parliament by Conservative rebels
determined to push him to take a hard line over Europe, an issue
that has long divided his party.
Although the British parliamentary vote is non-binding,
mutinous Conservatives said it added force to their demand that
Cameron should end his backing for a freeze in EU spending and
demand outright cuts.
The French ultimatum was prompted by a proposal to trim farm
subsidies - jealously guarded by Paris as the top recipient of
such payments - as part of a compromise from the Cypriot EU
presidency to cut the 2014-2020 budget by more than 50 billion
euros.
Even after the proposed cut, agriculture would remain the
largest spending area, with deeper cuts pencilled in for
infrastructure investment in the bloc's poorest regions as well
as research.
"We oppose the proposed reduction," French European Affairs
Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said in a statement.
"France would not support a multi-annual budget that does
not maintain the funds of the common agricultural policy."
The backlash was also a warning not to cut the proposed farm
budget further, after Cyprus said much deeper reductions than
those outlined so far would be needed to clinch a deal.
Despite support from Ireland and Austria, France's position
puts it on a collision course with Germany, Britain and other
net contributors looking to slash overall spending by 100-200
billion euros.
EU diplomats have warned privately that further cuts are
likely to hit agriculture hardest. A Franco-German deal to
maintain the nominal level of farm spending served as the basis
for agreement on the last long-term EU budget for 2007-2013.
But German deputy foreign minister Michael Link hinted Paris
could be fighting a losing battle this time, saying Berlin would
continue to press for deeper overall cuts as part of a "modern
budget" that prioritises economic growth and competitiveness.
"We don't think the presidency has found the right emphasis
yet," Link said.
"CUTTING OUR CLOTH"
The rebels won the British parliamentary vote on Wednesday
evening by 307 to 294, a majority of 13, after they received
support from the Labour Party, a generally pro-European group
accused by Cameron of "rank opportunism" because it had approved
EU budget increases while in office.
"This is a time for Brussels to listen to the British people
and do what we are all doing, and that is cutting our cloth,"
Conservative lawmaker Mark Pritchard, one of the revolt's
leaders, told Sky News.
Rebels said the vote could strengthen Cameron's position at
budget talks in Brussels next month because he will be able to
say his hands are tied by the British parliament.
But other Conservatives say Cameron will be weakened after
his first significant defeat in parliament since taking power in
2010.
Conservative rebels had urged the prime minister to insist
on cuts to EU spending to reflect the bleak economic landscape
across much of Europe.
"This government is taking the toughest line in these budget
negotiations of any government since we joined the European
Union," Cameron told parliament ahead of the vote.
"At best we would like it cut, at worst frozen, and I'm
quite prepared to use the veto if we don't get a deal that's
good for Britain," he said.
EU leaders will try to resolve their differences at a summit
in Brussels on Nov. 22-23, which is likely to involve long days
and late nights of bitter horse trading.
With agriculture and regional development spending together
accounting for about three-quarters of the total budget, leaders
looking to limit their EU contributions may ultimately be forced
into a straight choice between the two.
Poland, like most poorer Eastern member states, receives far
less in EU farm support than in regional development funds,
credited with helping it avoid a recession.
Making the case for maintaining development spending, Polish
Europe Minister Piotr Serafin said the benefits would be felt
across the EU -- an argument that may sway Berlin and others in
the final reckoning.
"Poland is a country that makes particular good use of
structural money and has a major impact on the region's
economy," he told Reuters in an interview.
"Poland generates growth in other EU members, it generates
extra GDP, it adds to the overall welfare of the EU, so it's a
good investment."