HIGHLIGHTS-Leaders' comments ahead of EU budget negotiations

BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Union leaders face a
long and bitter tussle to agree future spending plans worth 1
trillion euros ($1.28 trillion) at a summit starting on
Thursday.
Negotiations are scheduled for Thursday and Friday but could
run into the weekend.
Following are comments by EU leaders and officials ahead of
the talks.
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY
"These negotiations won't be easy, but I've come in good
spirits...
"I will have bilateral meetings with Germany, France, Italy,
Portugal, Britain and Poland and I hope something reasonable
comes out."
ON SPANISH PRIORITIES:
"Spain is worried about our farmers, and cohesion funds for
our regions and Spain will fight for these."
"Our main concerns are agriculture, the regions,
ultra-peripheral regions, such as Ceuta, Melilla. If the EU
budget goes down, then Spain will have to contribute less. But
it is premature to talk about numbers now."
ON PROSPECTS FOR A DEAL:
"I would like a deal, but even if we don't get one, it won't
be a drama, because we are talking about a budget that starts in
2014 and it would be the first time a budget was approved in the
first attempt. We want something balanced."
SLOVAK PRIME MINISTER ROBERT FICO
ON PROSPECTS FOR A DEAL:
"I think there's little probability of an agreement. There
would have to be compromises by several countries, which I
cannot imagine at this moment."
"We are a country that can argue that it's not right to
punish successful countries. Because there are proposals
designed to punish mainly countries which had high economic
growth and were consolidating. I'm afraid there will be nothing
(a deal), so there's no point to talk about priorities at this
moment."
POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK
ON PROSPECTS FOR COMPROMISE:
"It won't be easy. If I was going to assess the chances of
reaching a compromise today, then I would say they are less than
50 percent."
ON BUDGET PROPOSALS:
"It's worth looking for savings anywhere, but we shouldn't
fall into a trap such as when someone says '100 billion or 10
billion of cuts', and pretends it's about administration. This
is an effort to block the compromise more than anything else.
"Cuts, yes, but moderate ones, to support the compromise and
not to demonstrate a problem."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
"I am not here to lay down ultimatums, I am here to seek a
good compromise. This budget must be brought under control but
must also give priority to growth.
"No country should be looking to take back what it has
contributed: that would mean we have no more Europe.
"We must preserve the Common Agricultural Policy, which is a
pillar of the European Union."
ON PROSPECTS FOR COMPROMISE:
"No country has a position which should take priority over
those of other countries. Europe is a compromise. Everyone has
to come with their positions and defend them, and then find the
best way to lead Europe for seven years - seven years.
"In order to find policies that will be useful for all
Europeans, I have come to look for a compromise. I have not
imposed an ultimatum. I am sure that Germany will, as usual, be
the driving force for such a compromise."
ON FRENCH PRIORITIES FOR THE BUDGET:
"First we need to have a budget that is sufficiently
consistent for growth policies to be clearly favoured."
"Among the priorities that appear to me to be in the
interests of France and in the interests of Europe there are
research, innovation, transport and infrastructure - but there
is also the Common Agricultural Policy. Why? Because that
enables us to feed our population and have food security..."
"This budget must correspond to the interests of Europeans.
That is, place priority on growth, solidarity and cohesion
funds, funds that allow other countries to finance large
infrastructure - and then the Common Agricultural Policy,
because this is not a French policy, but a European policy."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON OVERALL EU SPENDING:
"It concerns the European Union's sustainable future and
investment in research and development, better use of the money.
Germany will go into the negotiations in a constructive way and
naturally represent its own interests. For us, particularly in
times of budgetary consolidation in Europe, we have to make sure
that the spending is not too high."
ON NEGOTIATIONS:
"It is important that we arrive at a solution. Whether that
can happen now in these two days, Thursday and Friday, I don't
know.
"Germany wants to reach the goal but it may be that we need
a further stage."
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO MONTI
ON BUDGET TALKS:
"This is a very serious and difficult negotiation. The next
seven years of the European Union are at stake. There are three
essential objectives: fairness, solidarity and the efficient use
of resources.
"Until now Italy has been penalised disproportionately."
ON OVERALL EU SPENDING:
"For us it's not that important as it is for others to have
a limit on the total budget, because some things are by now
produced more efficiently at EU level than at national level,
and would hence make the member states save."
ON DRAFT PROPOSALS:
"It is absolutely essential that Italy obtains better
results than those presented in initial drafts, on the cohesion
funds, agricultural funds, and on mechanisms."
"We will not accept solutions that we consider unacceptable.
ON WORKING FOR A SOLUTION:
"We will be ready also after this session, if we don't get
an agreement, to work in a constructive fashion, but we will
have the same rigour for Europe that we are showing towards
ourselves."
FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JYRKI KATAINEN
ON BRITAIN'S POSITION:
"We have to deal with the UK and we need a whole budgetary
deal and I do hope we will find a solution for the UK also
because now we are building a budget for the EU 27, you need the
UK to be in.
"...I know they have some disagreements with the budgetary
lines but we all have some preconditions and we all must be
ready for compromise, otherwise we don't have a compromise."
ON HOW LONG NEGOTIATIONS COULD TAKE:
"I should be in Finland tomorrow, but I'm sure that I won't
be. The earliest stage is very, very late tomorrow evening,
hopefully so."
SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER FREDRIK REINFELDT
ON SWEDEN'S POSITION:
"We want the overall spending levels to come down and also a
more modern budget. It should more address the competitiveness
problems that we see in Europe.
"We can see that we have nine net contributors that are
contributing quite much to the EU budget. I think it's a value
in itself if these nine countries could stick together and bring
down the expenditure levels."
"It is clear that there we are part of a group that pays a
lot. We are thorough with how the money is used. There are a lot
of countries in Europe with big problems and you can't suddenly
pop up in Brussels now and pretend that this isn't the case
anymore."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE
ASKED IF WAS PREPARED TO VETO AN UNFAVOURABLE DEAL:
"My idea is that you have to keep your loaded gun in your
pocket and once you put it on the table you are putting so much
pressure on the negotiations that they don't lead anywhere. I
always have a loaded gun in my pocket during negotiations, only
figuratively speaking, of course."
ON THE NETHERLANDS' POSITION AS A NET CONTRIBUTOR:
"We accept that the Netherlands will remain a net
contributor, but we will insist on a fair deal that includes our
rebate and a modern and sober EU budget that reflects these
austere times."
ON PROSPECTS FOR AGREEMENT:
"I'm not sure we'll succeed in one go. It's very complex. I
have been in touch with several colleagues over the past days
and only had one message.
"If it doesn't happen at once we have to avoid worsening the
atmosphere by so much that we need months to restore personal
relations. Let's try to get talks to a quiet end and continue in
January."
LUXEMBOURG'S PRIME MINISTER JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"I expect very tough negotiations, things are not close
enough to get to a quick agreement."
"We don't need much more money but also not a lot less. We
have made decisions about the past years, also the European
Council (...) to finance adequately."
ON BRITAIN'S POSITION:
"I can't imagine how we can convince them, but they will
have to be convinced."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"These are very important negotiations. Clearly at a time
when we are making difficult decisions at home over public
spending it would be quite wrong, it is quite wrong, for there
to be proposals for this increased extra spending in the EU.
"So we are going to be negotiating very hard for a good deal
for Britain's taxpayers and for Europe's taxpayers and to keep
the British rebate."
BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ELIO DI RUPO
ON BELGIUM'S APPROACH:
"We want an ambitious European budget. We need a good budget
to have more solidarity in Europe, for different countries and
different policy areas such as agriculture..."
ASKED ABOUT BRITAIN'S APPROACH:
"It's a shame that for the British, Europe is primarily a
single market. For me, for Belgium, Europe is more solidarity
and prosperity for all Europeans, so I will plead with somebody
such as David Cameron for more an ambitious budget.
"Is this possible or not, we will see, but I hope that other
countries such as Italy and France will support us for the
ambitious budget."
"I'm afraid that it will be another marathon."