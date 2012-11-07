Merkel says Germany, Britain must work together on EU

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 7 Germany and Britain must cooperate to work round their differences on the European Union's long-term spending plans, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"Despite differences that we have it is very important for me that the UK and Germany work together," Merkel said through a translator before a meeting in London with Prime Minister David Cameron to discuss the EU's 2014-2020 budget.
"We always have to do something that will stand up to public opinion back home. Not all of the expenditure that has been earmarked has been used with great efficiency ... We need to address that," she said.
EU leaders meet in Brussels on November 22-23 to try to secure a seven-year budget for the 27-nation bloc amid signs of differences of opinion over what action should be taken.
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.