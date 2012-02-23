UPDATE 1-Canada pleased with EU vote, will defend oil sands

* Ottawa ready to take EU to WTO if necessary
* Has lobbied heavily against EU's fuel directive
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Canada hailed the European
Union's failure on Thursday to classify tar sands crude as
particularly dirty, but Ottawa made it clear it would take trade
action if the EU did end up singling out Canadian oil.
A meeting of EU technical experts failed to approve a
proposal to label fuel from Alberta's vast tar sands as more
polluting than other sources of crude.
Canada had campaigned against the idea, saying it was
unjustified and could help discriminate against its oil.
"We're very pleased. This was certainly a resounding win ...
it was a victory for science and good policy," Natural Resources
Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters in a phone interview.
Oliver said Ottawa would maintain its lobbying efforts
against the so-called Fuel Quality Directive (FQD) on the
grounds that "I don't think we can take anything for granted".
European ministers are expected to make a decision on in June.
"If unjustified and discriminatory measures to implement the
FQD are ultimately put in place, we're not going to hesitate to
defend our interests," said Oliver.
Canada has stressed in the past that it is ready to take its
case to the World Trade Organization if necessary. Under the
FQD, fuel classified as being dirty would cost more to import.
"I think some (EU nations) were clearly worried about the
impact of this directive on their own costs and on their own
companies, who are invested in a variety of countries, including
Canada, with a number of them having invested tens of billions
of dollars in the oil sands," said Oliver.
Big European firms with stakes in the oil sands include
Royal Dutch Shell and Total of France.
The FQD is designed to cut the carbon intensity of transport
fuels by 6 percent by 2020 as part of the EU's wider goals to
cut carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020.
"We have never objected to the Fuel Quality Directive's goal
of reducing greenhouse gas emissions for transportation fuels
used in Europe. We object to any discriminatory treatment that
singles out oil sands fuels without sound scientific
justification," said Oliver.