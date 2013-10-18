版本:
European Union and Canada agree free-trade deal

BRUSSELS Oct 18 The European Union and Canada agreed on Friday a multi-billion-dollar trade deal to integrate two of the world's biggest economies.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso struck the deal at a meeting in Brussels.
