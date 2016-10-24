UPDATE 3-EU, Canada still hope to sign trade deal after Belgian 'Non'

* EU-Canada signing summit scheduled for Thursday
* Canada's Trudeau says will stay in close touch with EU
* French-speaking parts of Belgium opposed
(Adds comments from Canadian officials)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 Belgium declared on Monday that
it could not formally back a free trade deal between the
European Union and Canada because of an internal dispute, but
the two sides still appeared to be holding out hopes of a summit
to sign off on the deal.
Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region opposes the
Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which needs
the unanimous support of all 28 EU nations to be approved.
The EU had given Belgium until late on Monday to overcome
that opposition or the EU-Canada summit on Thursday to sign the
pact with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be
cancelled.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said he could not give
consent. But European Council President Donald Tusk said he and
Trudeau still believed the summit could go ahead.
"Together with PM @JustinTrudeau, we think Thursday's summit
still possible," Tusk said in a tweet. "We encourage all parties
to find a solution. There's yet time."
In Ottawa, a Trudeau spokesman said the Canadian prime
minister and Tusk agreed to stay in close contact "in the coming
hours and days".
Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said "CETA isn't
dead" but she sidestepped questions about what would happen if
the EU failed to come to an agreement this week.
"We wish them well and we hope they can get there ... this
deal is done - it's time to move on, get it signed and then get
it ratified," she told reporters in the Canadian capital.
Michel, whose federal government backs the agreement, had
called a meeting of the heads of Belgium's regions and
linguistic communities.
"We cannot give a 'Yes'," Wallonia premier Paul Magnette
told reporters afterwards. He said the main problems remained
not with Ottawa, which has already agreed to modifications in
the deal, but with the EU authorities.
Other Socialist Party-led authorities, including those of
the bilingual capital Brussels, have thrown their weight behind
the Walloons, while Dutch- and German-speakers back Michel's
centre-right coalition.
The issue goes beyond just a trade deal with Canada, the
EU's 12th-largest trading partner.
If CETA fails, the EU's hopes of completing similar deals
with the United States or Japan would be in tatters, undermining
a bloc already battered by Britain's vote to leave it and
disputes over Europe's migration crisis.
"These are dark days for European trade policy," said Ulrich
Grillo, president of the Federation of German Industries. "This
blockade is undermining the trust of international partners in
the EU."
PRINCIPLES OR INTERNAL POLITICS?
Geert Bourgeois, premier of the Dutch-speaking Flanders
region, called the situation a real shame.
"We're the laughing stock of the whole world. It's bad for
Wallonia, for Flanders, for Belgium, for Europe, for the whole
world," he told reporters after the meeting.
EU negotiators say they are willing to keep talking with the
Walloons. Freeland left in frustration after talks in the
regional capital, Namur, on Friday, saying the problems were
internal ones for the Europeans to sort out.
Andre Antoine, the Walloon parliament speaker, told Reuters
earlier on Monday that more time was needed: "A reasonable time
frame would be the end of the year. With that, we could get
there."
CETA supporters say the deal would increase trade between
the partners by 20 percent and boost the EU economy by 12
billion euros ($13 billion) a year and Canada's by C$12 billion
($9 billion).
Magnette's main objection is to an investor protection
system that would allow foreign companies to sue host states
they deem are harming their investments. Critics argue it
enables multinationals to dictate public policy.
The European Commission says CETA has overhauled this
system, with guarantees on the right of governments to regulate
and judges appointed by EU and Canada rather than parties to a
dispute.
Many EU leaders suspect the local government in Namur is
using its devolved powers to play domestic politics.
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
($1 = 1.3331 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin in Berlin and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Paul Simao)