Top EU powers retreat further on aviation emission plans

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 28 Britain, France and Germany want
to curtail further a European Union plan to regulate CO2
emissions from flights, setting up a clash with Brussels keen to
maintain the bloc's climate policy which has sparked threats of
a global trade war.
The EU's three biggest economies want to regulate emissions
from domestic EU flights only, scaling back a Brussels proposal
that would charge any airline for emissions made over European
airspace, British and EU officials said Thursday.
"We currently feel that a scope covering flights within the
European Economic Area would be the best way (forward)," a UK
government spokesman said, referring only to Britain's position.
That represents a climb-down from the EU's unified position
in September, when the bloc entered negotiations at the U.N.'s
aviation body ICAO aiming to craft a global agreement to curb
the fast rising output of heat-trapping gases from aviation.
The nearly 190 nations at ICAO agreed to design a global
scheme by 2016 that would not take effect until 2020 but
rejected letting Europe apply its own plan to foreign carriers
in the meantime.
Just weeks after the ICAO meeting, the European Commission
revived its proposal, insisting Europe was within its rights to
regulate aircraft emissions within its own airspace.
To be made law the proposal needs the support of both EU
member states and the European Parliament, which appears to back
it.
"The key players in Parliament are at the moment in favour
of airspace though so far we didn't have any (formal) debate,"
said a spokesman for German MEP Peter Liese, who is steering the
proposal through the assembly.
He said Liese was aware that Britain, France and Germany
wanted to weaken the proposal.
Representatives of France and Germany's environment
ministries were not immediately available for comment.
The three countries accommodate some of the EU's biggest
aviation interests, including carriers IAG, Deutsche
Lufthansa and Air-France-KLM as well as
Airbus, the bloc's flagship aircraft manufacturer.
The European Union in 2012 started charging all airlines for
emissions for the full duration of their flights into and out of
the bloc via its Emissions Trading Scheme, but suspended the
non-EU part amid complaints from countries including the United
States, China and Russia.
China ratcheted up pressure by delaying multi-billion euro
orders for Airbus planes and both Chinese and Indian airlines
refused to comply with the scaled-down obligations.
The law's suspension will be automatically lifted if no new
law is agreed by April next year, potentially putting all
airlines back on the hook for the charges.
"Negotiations are still at a relatively early stage, albeit
with clear time pressures, and we will be discussing this with
other member states and MEPs over the coming days and weeks with
a view to finding an acceptable compromise," the British
spokesman said.