EU regulators' free carbon allowance calculation should be annulled-court adviser

BRUSSELS Nov 12 An adviser to Europe's highest
court on Thursday said the European Commission's calculations to
decide free carbon allowances for energy-intensive industries
should be annulled and had set too high a ceiling for
distribution.
Opinions from court advisers to the European Court of
Justice in Luxembourg in most cases determine the final ruling,
which is likely in the coming months.
A legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and
chemical companies including OMV Refining & Marketing,
Esso Italiana, Api Raffineria di Ancona, DOW Benelux
and Borealis Polyolefine.
(Reporting by Pia Oppel; writing by Barbara Lewis)