UPDATE 1-EU's top court upholds carbon tax on Swiss flights

LUXEMBOURG Dec 21 The European Union is within
its rights to apply carbon taxes to flights between Switzerland
and member states although flights to and from other countries
outside the bloc are exempt, the EU's top court said on
Wednesday.
The case was brought before the European Court of Justice
(ECJ) by Lufthansa-owned Swiss International Air Lines
. It argued that its treatment under the EU's Emission
Trading System infringed on the principle of equal treatment
under EU law by treating Switzerland differently from other
third countries.
The ECJ, however, ruled that the bloc was not obliged to
treat all countries outside the bloc in the same way.
The EU ETS - a "cap and trade" system which requires
industries to buy permits to pollute - covers flights within the
European Economic Area, which comprises EU countries plus
Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Flights from foreign carriers outside the EEA are exempt.
The ECJ, however, ruled that EU law did not obliged the bloc
in its external relations to extend equal treatment to all
countries outside the bloc
Switzerland, a close trading partner of the EU with a
special trading status within the bloc including on climate
legislation, is the only nation outside the EEA whose flights
are subject to the ETS.
As such, Swiss International Airlines has had to surrender
its emissions allowances for flights to and from EEA states and
Switzerland. It had sought damages for these carbon permits,
worth millions of euros.
In 2012, the EU ordered foreign carriers to buy credits
under its ETS but backtracked when countries said it violated
their sovereignty and China threatened to cancel plane orders to
Airbus Group SE.
In response the EU suspended its plans and a U.N. body, the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), took on the
task of devising a carbon tax system for global aviation.
ICAO reached a deal this year that allows carriers to
increase emissions without limit as long as they offset them by
purchasing carbon credits from designated environmental
projects.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Susan Fenton)