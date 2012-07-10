Bourses seek volume boost from EU CO2 auction deal

* Up to 1 billion permits to be auctioned next year
* Winner to see trade volume, membership grow
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, July 10 The European Union's upcoming
selection of an exchange to host government auctions of billions
of carbon permits offers the winner a likely boost in trading
volume and membership.
Paris-based BlueNext, ICE Futures Europe and
Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange have all confirmed they
are in the running.
Traders and analysts said any of the three could win though
some saw ICE and EEX possibly having an edge because of their
lead roles in secondary trading volume or hosting existing
carbon auctions.
"The game for the winning exchange is to hope it can then
capture more of the secondary trade in EUAs (EU Allowances)
following on from the auctions," Trevor Sikorski, head of carbon
research at Barclays, told Reuters.
"It's between ICE and EEX," said one carbon trader at a
European bank, which is a member of all three exchanges. "I
would say ICE has the best chance to win based on its broad
membership and traded volume track record," he said.
ICE Futures Europe is by far the leader in terms of handling
secondary trading volume of emissions permits with a market
share of over 90 percent.
EEX has been the dominant trading platform for hosting
existing carbon permit auctions on behalf of governments, such
as Germany, Lithuania and the Netherlands.
BlueNext said its advantage is that it has been the leading
spot exchange for EU carbon permits for the past seven years and
has established a price reference used by the market.
"We believe we also have competitive pricing which provides
non-discriminatory access for all bidders willing to participate
in the auctions," Philippe Chauvancy, commercial and
communication director at BlueNext, said in an email.
The winner should be named at the end of the month, he said.
The European Commission declined to specify a date. "An
announcement will be made in due time," Isaac Valero-Ladron,
spokesman for the Climate Action Commissioner, said.
VYING FOR VOLUME
Around 1 billion EU allowances are expected to be sold next
year via government auctions, accounting for around half of the
total number of permits that will be allocated to major
polluters.
Currently, most of the 12,000 industrial and power plants
taking part in the EU emissions trading scheme get their
emissions allowances for free. Under changes to market rules
that take effect next year, most will have to buy them.
"The auctions will help tremendously because they will
channel more secondary volume to that exchange in the
aftermarket, meaning traded volumes there can quadruple," said
the carbon trader at the European bank.
This, despite the European Commission being set to propose
measures that could delay auctions for up to 1.2 billion permits
over the next few years, a process known as backloading, to
address oversupply and support fallen permit prices.
Benchmark carbon prices, which traded well above
20 euros in 2008, hit a record low of 5.99 euros ($7.37) in
April of this year. They have since edged up to around 8 euros.
In addition to volume, a win for an exchange could see its
membership grow.
Daniel Wragge, head of political communications at EEX,
said: "Even though EEX already has a broad and diversified
membership structure, we do expect that new members will join
the exchange (with a win)."
Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom have opted out of
joining the common EU-wide auction platform and decided to set
up national ones for the 2013-2020 trading period.
Britain has awarded its carbon auction tender to ICE Futures
Europe, while Germany appointed EEX as an interim
auction platform.
Poland has yet to decide.
Some traders said BlueNext, which only lists products
related to the carbon market, has most at stake in the EU
tender. ICE and EEX list other products apart from emissions,
such as coal, natural gas, power and oil.
The EU auction platform contract will run for three years,
with a possible extension of 12 months, according to contract
terms.