EU trucks' fuel efficiency no better than a decade ago - study

BRUSSELS Dec 3 Trucks in the European Union are
no more fuel efficient than they were more than a decade ago,
according to a report released on Thursday, as calls increase
for emissions from heavy duty vehicles to be regulated in the
same way as cars.
The study by the International Council on Clean
Transportation found that the fuel efficiency of heavy duty
vehicles, which are responsible for one third of CO2 emissions
in the EU but only a small fraction of vehicles on the road, had
remained unchanged since the early 2000s.
The report comes as EU antitrust regulators are
investigating some of Europe's biggest truckmakers for price
fixing and coordinating the introduction of new emissions
technologies, according to a copy of the statement of objections
seen by Reuters.
The truck manufacturers accused of operating a cartel,
Daimler, Volvo, Iveco,
Volkswagen-controlled Scania, MAN and DAF,
could face fines of up to 10 percent of their annual revenue if
found guilty.
The study by the ICCT, the same group that uncovered German
carmaker Volkswagen's manipulation of diesel
nitrogen oxide emission tests, found that the share of CO2
emissions from trucks was growing in the EU.
In contrast, the United States in June proposed tighter
standards on truck emissions which the researches estimated
could lead to a 33 percent reduction of fuel consumption rates
from 2010 levels.
In addition sales trends showed that more heavier and larger
vehicles were being sold in the EU, similar to those on the U.S.
market.
The study goes on to recommend setting fuel efficiency
standards or CO2 limits for heavy duty vehicles to bring down
emissions. The EU has introduced a limit of 95 grams of CO2 per
kilometre (g/km) by 2021 for cars and vans but has so far not
done the same for trucks, although several countries have called
for it.
"Truckmakers claim we can trust them to deliver more
efficient trucks," said William Todts, freight manager at
campaign group Transport & Environment.
"The reality is that for the last decade they've made
virtually no progress in fuel efficiency while for much of that
time they are alleged to have operated a cartel. It's high time
we shift gears and introduce U.S.-style fuel economy standards,"
he said.
