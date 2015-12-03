UPDATE 1-EU trucks' fuel efficiency no better than a decade ago - study

(Adds reaction from industry group)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Dec 3 Trucks in the European Union are
no more fuel efficient than they were more than a decade ago,
according to a report released on Thursday, as calls increase
for emissions from heavy duty vehicles to be regulated in the
same way as cars.
The study by the International Council on Clean
Transportation (ICCT) found that the fuel efficiency of heavy
duty vehicles, which are responsible for one third of CO2
emissions in the EU but only a small fraction of vehicles on the
road, had remained unchanged since the early 2000s.
The report comes as EU antitrust regulators are
investigating some of Europe's biggest truckmakers for price
fixing and coordinating the introduction of new emissions
technologies, according to a copy of the statement of objections
seen by Reuters.
The truck manufacturers accused of operating a cartel,
Daimler, Volvo, Iveco,
Volkswagen-controlled Scania, MAN and DAF,
could face fines of up to 10 percent of their annual revenue if
found guilty.
The study by the ICCT, the same group that uncovered German
carmaker Volkswagen's manipulation of diesel
nitrogen oxide emission tests, found that the share of CO2
emissions from trucks was growing in the EU.
In contrast, the United States in June proposed tighter
standards on truck emissions which the researches estimated
could lead to a 33 percent reduction of fuel consumption rates
from 2010 levels.
Industry group the European Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (ACEA) said fuel consumption per tonne-kilometre of
today's trucks had been reduced by at least 60 percent since
1965.
"Per tonne transported, this has resulted in fuel
consumption of as little as nearly one litre of diesel per 100
tonne-km, delivering a significant reduction of CO2 emissions,"
said Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General of ACEA, whose members
include Daimler, Renault, and Volkswagen.
Jonnaert pointed to a study by the research institute
Transport and Mobility Leuven that showed the industry was on
track to meet its commitment to reduce fuel consumption from new
vehicles by 20 percent by 2020, compared with 2005.
The ICCT study analysed sales trends in the EU showing that
more heavy and large vehicles were being sold in the 28-country
bloc, similar to those on the U.S. market.
The study goes on to recommend setting fuel efficiency
standards or CO2 limits for heavy duty vehicles to bring down
emissions. The EU has introduced a limit of 95 grams of CO2 per
kilometre (g/km) by 2021 for cars and vans but has so far not
done the same for trucks, although several countries have called
for it.
"Truckmakers claim we can trust them to deliver more
efficient trucks," said William Todts, freight manager at
campaign group Transport & Environment.
"The reality is that for the last decade they've made
virtually no progress in fuel efficiency while for much of that
time they are alleged to have operated a cartel. It's high time
we shift gears and introduce U.S.-style fuel economy standards,"
he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)