EU politicians set to back carbon market 2019 reform start

* Carbon price expected to reach 20 euros by 2020
* 400 mln allowances to be sold for low carbon innovation
* Member state sign-off will be a formality
By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale
STRASBOURG, France, July 7 The European
Parliament on Wednesday is expected to back a 2019 start to
reform of the world's largest emissions market in a step towards
deeper change and higher carbon prices.
The aim is make the EU Emissions Trading System strong
enough to spur investment in lower-carbon energy and comes ahead
of U.N. talks in Paris at the end of the year over a deal to
curb global warming.
Following a vote expected after 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) on
Wednesday in a plenary session of the Parliament in Strasbourg,
the reform will require a sign-off from member states to become
EU law.
The planned reform involves setting up a Market Stability
Reserve to store surplus carbon allowances that have piled up
due to oversupply and economic slowdown.
The reserve also could release the pollution permits in the
event of higher demand.
Jos Delbeke, director general of the European Commission's
climate action department, said as many as 1.6 billion
allowances could be removed from the market where a surplus of
them has capped carbon prices that currently trade at around
7.50 euros per tonne.
Prices could rise to around 20 euros by 2020 with the help
of the reform, analysts say.
Parliamentary sources said they expected the vote to be
straightforward after a series of turbulent debates forged a
compromise.
Agreement was complicated by Poland, whose economy relies
heavily on coal, the most carbon-intensive of the fossil fuels.
It led opposition to any action before 2021, the reform date
initially proposed by the Commission.
Energy-intensive industry also raised concerns that reform
before then would increase their costs and could drive
investment into other areas of the world, a shift known as
carbon leakage.
Dow Chemical, for instance, says energy-intensive
industries must continue to receive 100 percent free allowances
up to an EU benchmark to cover its exposure to the ETS.
To reward best practice, the Commission, the EU executive,
uses a benchmarking system that gives free allowances to cover
100 percent of emissions costs for top-performing installations.
Proposed post-2020 market reforms will include a
reassessment of how free allowances are awarded and are expected
to be published in Brussels on July 15.
According to a draft seen by Reuters, 400 million allowances
will be sold to raise revenue for an innovation fund for
low-carbon technologies.
Non-government organisations say the proposals give too much
to business and nations such as Poland.
(Additional reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin; editing by
Jason Neely)