EU Commission to propose cap on card payment fees - draft

BRUSSELS, July 17 The European Commission will
propose capping the interbank fees charged on card payments,
imposing a limit of 0.2 percent on debit card transactions and
0.3 percent on credit cards, according to draft legislation seen
by Reuters.
The proposal stops short of an outright ban on the fees
banks charge for processing transactions but it will nonetheless
ensure that this cost, which ultimately falls on the card-holder
and consumer, is permanently curtailed.
The cap, which is in line with measures demanded by the
Commission's antitrust officials to squeeze this money-spinner
for banks, will be introduced initially on cross-border
transactions, where, an Irish card-holder, for example, pays a
bill in France.
After two years, the limits will be extended to so-called
interchange fees on domestic payments using all cards.