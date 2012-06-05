UPDATE 1-EU to outline plan to restart stalled car industry

* European Investment Bank funding for research
* Draft report says EU 2020 car, van CO2 standards feasible
* Status quo has to change, capacity has to be adapted
By Barbara Lewis and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, June 5 Europe's industry chief on
Wednesday will outline measures to galvanise the region's
struggling car industry, focussing on innovation, low carbon
emissions and using trade negotiations to fend off competition
from emerging markets, EU sources said.
European Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani could please
environmentalists by emphasising regulation to foster a
sustainable industry, but might disappoint those in the car
industry who have called for more relaxed rules to help them
cope with financial downturn.
Any finance available is likely to be in the form of
preferential loans from the European Investment Bank, the
sources said. They would help with the unprecedented amounts of
cash needed for research and innovation, including a shift
toward battery-powered vehicles.
All major car-makers except Volkswagen lost
money in Europe last year. Withering sales mean the industry,
which directly and indirectly provides more than 12 million
jobs, has at least 20 percent more factories than needed,
according to analysts and industry executives.
Competition from emerging nations is aggressive. Since an EU
Free Trade Agreement with South Korea began to take effect in
July 2011, 150,000 more South Korean cars have taken to Europe's
roads.
Tajani is not expected to ask for a renegotiation of the
South Korea deal, but he is looking for a stricter regime for
the Japanese and Indian car sector and a level playing field.
"We need a less naive trade policy and we do not consider it
a good idea to sacrifice the car industry," one of the EU
sources said. "We consider it's a particularly innovative part
of our manufacturing sector, and to lose capacity would be to
lose competitiveness.
"We favour fair access to markets. We would be very happy to
get an agreement with India and Japan."
CARS 21
Tajani will speak on Wednesday at a Brussels meeting of CARS
21, a policy group that gathers ministers from EU member states,
auto executives, EU commissioners and trade union
representatives.
The group has drawn up a report on the "competitiveness and
sustainable growth" of the car industry as part of the debate
that will feed into the EU legislative process.
The European car-makers' association ACEA and some of its
members, including PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat
, have called for EU-wide measures to tackle
overcapacity.
A draft of the CARS 21 report seen by Reuters states that
"current capacities will have to be adapted, new production
methods devised", as the status quo cannot be maintained.
It also notes the "lasting effects of the crisis" are likely
to be most marked in the European Union, as the United States
took radical steps to restructure its industry.
Media reports have said the EU would soften its stance on
car emissions to shield car-makers from rising costs.
EU sources said that was not the case, and the CARS 21
report seen by Reuters says EU 2020 carbon standards for cars
and vans are "technically feasible".
Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of the European auto suppliers'
association CLEPA, who was involved in drafting the report, also
backed regulation toward lower carbon as part of the skilled,
innovative industry of the future.
"Europe's industry is considered a world leader. We need
regulation to keep that advantage," he told Reuters.
The report quotes an impact assessment on the cost of
meeting 2020 low carbon standards, which found it was "less than
previously anticipated". In addition, users and society would
benefit from lower fuel consumption.
COMPETITIVE LOW CARBON
In 2009, the EU adopted rules that require car-makers to cut
average car emissions to 130 grams of CO2 per kilometre (g/km)
by 2015.
Car-makers are on course to meet that, and the bloc has a
non-binding target of moving to 95g/km by 2020.
That has been surpassed by the United States, and China and
Japan are catching up fast. Debate has begun in Europe on
whether to make the 95g/km target legally binding, with
Commission proposals expected later this year.
The industry is divided. Some have said new binding
standards would be "extremely challenging". Others say they are
achievable and a competitive advantage.
Green campaigners are unanimous that the right kind of
regulation is the way forward.
"Strong, smart, effective regulation is a key driver of
innovation. It will enable the European motor industry to retain
its technological lead, boosting green jobs especially in the
car industry's supply chain," said Greg Archer, programme
manager for Transport & Environment.