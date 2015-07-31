UPDATE 1-EU scraps probe into Lafarge, Cemex, 6 others due to lack of evidence

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 31 European Union antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday a seven-year long cartel investigation into French cement maker Lafarge, Mexico's Cemex , HeidelbergCement and five others after failing to find evidence of a cartel.
The European Commission opened the case with dawn raids in November 2008 and September 2009.
Two years later it ordered the companies, which included Swiss firm Holcim, Spain's Cementos Portland Valderrivas , Germany's Schwenk Zement, and Italian companies Buzzi Unicem and Italmobiliare to provide the relevant information.
Seven of the companies subsequently challenged the order at Europe's second-highest court, which however backed the EU order.
The EU competition authority said preliminary indications had suggested the companies, which it did not name on Friday, fixed prices and curbed imports and exports in breach of EU rules.
"The evidence obtained in the Commission's investigation was not sufficiently conclusive to confirm these initial concerns. The Commission will continue to monitor closely developments in the European cement markets," the EU executive said in a statement.
Lafarge and Holcim merged recently while Italmobiliare holds a 45 percent stake in Italcementi, which is now subject to a takeover offer from HeidelbergCement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.