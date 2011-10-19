CORRECTED-Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric, Schott hit with EU antitrust fine

(Corrects day to Wednesday)
BRUSSELS Oct 19 Japan's Asahi Glass
and Nippon Electric , and Germany's Schott AG were fined
a total 128.74 million euros by EU antitrust regulators on
Wednesday for fixing prices of cathode ray tubes glass used in
televisions and computer screens.
Samsung Corning Precision Materials -- a joint venture
between U.S. company Corning and the world's largest
television producer Samsung Electronics -- which
also took part in the price-fixing was not fined because it
alerted the European Commission to the cartel.
Asahi received the biggest fine at 45.14 million euros,
followed by Nippon Electric's 43.2 million euros and Schott's
40.4 million euros.
The Commission said the cartel operated from February 1999
to December 2004, with the companies coordinating prices and
sensitive market information.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)