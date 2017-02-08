EU fines Ecobat, 2 others 68 mln euros for taking part in cartel

BRUSSELS Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed
down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead
recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on
Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car
batteries.
Ecobat's fine came to 32.71 million euros, while French peer
Recylex's sanction was 26.74 million euros and Belgium's Campine
8.16 million euros.
Johnson Controls escaped a penalty as it alerted the
cartel to the European Commission, confirming a Reuters story on
Jan. 31.
"The four companies fined today have colluded to maximise
their profits made from recycling scrap batteries, reducing
competition in this essential link of the recycling chain,"
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)