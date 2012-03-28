EU sets cartel fines on freight forwarding firms of 169 mln euros

BRUSSELS, March 28 Thirteen logistics firms,
including UPS, Panalpina and Expeditors
, were fined a total 169 million euros ($225 million) by
the European Commission on Wednesday for cartel activities.
Deutsche Post unit DHL Global Forwarding, which
took part in the collusion but alerted the regulator, escaped a
financial penalty, confirming a Reuters story on Tuesday.
The European Commission said the companies fixed prices in
the air freight forwarding business in four cartels between 2002
and 2007, in breach of EU antitrust rules. The charges followed
raids on the companies three years earlier.
"In times of crisis, it is all the more important to stamp
out the hidden tax that cartels impose on our economy. These
cartels affected individuals and companies shipping goods on
important trade lanes," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said in a statement.
"Many European exporters and consumers of imported goods may
have been harmed as a result," he said.