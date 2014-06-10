版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 17:52 BJT

European Commission: broker ICAP may have broken EU antitrust rules

BRUSSELS, June 10 The European Commission has told broker ICAP that it may have broken antitrust rules by facilitating cartels for interest-rate yen derivatives, the European Union's antitrust enforcer said on Tuesday.

"The Commission has concerns that ICAP may have been involved in cartels concerning yen interest rate derivatives as a facilitator," it said in a statement.

The probe into ICAP is part of a wider investigation, where the Commission has already fined five banks and one cash broker a total of 669 million euros ($911 million). ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐