EU regulators charge 5 lead recyclers for taking part in cartel

BRUSSELS, June 24 European Union antitrust
regulators charged five companies on Wednesday for taking part
in a car battery recycling cartel in Belgium, France, Germany
and the Netherlands over a four-year period starting from 2009.
"The (European) Commission alleges in its statement of
objections that these companies agreed or coordinated their
behaviour only in order to maintain higher profit margins," the
EU executive said in a statement.
"As a result, they may have lowered the prices paid to scrap
dealers, many of which are small and medium-sized
companies," it said, without naming the cartel members.
Four of Europe's top lead recyclers, Ecobat, JCI
, Recylex and Campine were
investigated by the Commission, sources told Reuters after dawn
raids by the EU competition authority in 2012.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)