EU antitrust regulators to fine cartel of lead recyclers - sources

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
BRUSSELS Jan 31 EU antitrust regulators are set to fine world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies , Belgian peer Campine and France's Recylex next month for taking part in a cartel, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Johnson Controls International will not be sanctioned as it alerted the cartel to the European Commission, the people said.
The EU competition enforcer in June 2015 charged five companies of fixing prices of scrap lead-acid batteries in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands over a three-year period to 2012, resulting in lowered prices paid to scrap dealers. It did not name the firms.
The Commission subsequently dropped one company from the case, one of the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.