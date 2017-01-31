版本:
EU antitrust regulators to fine cartel of lead recyclers - sources

BRUSSELS Jan 31 EU antitrust regulators are set to fine world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies , Belgian peer Campine and France's Recylex next month for taking part in a cartel, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Johnson Controls International will not be sanctioned as it alerted the cartel to the European Commission, the people said.

The EU competition enforcer in June 2015 charged five companies of fixing prices of scrap lead-acid batteries in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands over a three-year period to 2012, resulting in lowered prices paid to scrap dealers. It did not name the firms.

The Commission subsequently dropped one company from the case, one of the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
