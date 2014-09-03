Philips to appeal against European Commission price fixing fine

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 Dutch electronics and healthcare company Philips denied its former semiconductor division had taken part in a price fixing cartel, saying on Wednesday that it would appeal against a 20 million euro ($26.4 million) European Commission fine.
"We firmly believe that claims of anti-competitive behaviour by former Philips smart card chips business are unfounded. As a result, Philips plans to appeal the decision," the company said in a statement. Philips spun off its semiconductor business into the independent company NXP Semiconductors in 2006.
European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday said they fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.32 million)for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards. ($1 = 0.7611 Euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange