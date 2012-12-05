版本:
Philips plans to appeal EU fine for competition violation

AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Philips Electronics said on Wednesday it planned to appeal a European Commission fine for violating competition rules in the cathode-ray tubes industry.

Philips, LG Electronics, Samsung SDI and three other firms were fined a record 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) by EU antitrust regulators for fixing prices of cathode-ray tubes in two cartels lasting nearly a decade.

