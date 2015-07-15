EU antitrust regulators fine train operators' cartel 49 mln euros

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
BRUSSELS, July 15 European Union antitrust regulators fined Deutsche Bahn's logistics unit Schenker and Austrian train operator Osterreichische Bundesbahnen's subsidiary (OBB) a total of 49 million euros ($54 million) on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel.
The European Commission said Swiss peer Kuehne und Nagel International AG, which was part of the cartel, alerted the illegal price-fixing to the authorities and was not penalised.
Schenker's fine was 31.8 million euros while that for OBB unit Express Interfracht was 17.4 million euros. The companies admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in the sanctions.
($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.