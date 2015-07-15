UPDATE 1-EU antitrust regulators fine train operators' cartel 49 mln euros

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 15 German logistics company Schenker, part of Deutsche Bahn , and a unit of Austrian train operator Osterreichische Bundesbahnen (OBB) were fined a combined 49 million euros ($54 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices over an eight-year period.
The European Commission said Swiss peer Kuehne und Nagel International AG, which was part of the group, alerted the cartel to the authorities and was not penalised.
"The three companies fixed prices and allocated customers for their "Balkantrain" and "Soptrain" services in Europe for nearly eight years," the EU antitrust authority said in a statement.
Balkantrain connects western Europe to the central region while Soptrain connects central Europe with Romania.
The Commission said the cartel operated in blocktrain services, which is a rail shipping system to transport cargo from one hub to another without splitting up the wagons, between July 2004 to June 2012.
Schenker's fine was 31.8 million euros while that for OBB unit Express Interfracht was 17.4 million euros. The companies admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in the sanctions.
($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Julia Fioretti and Keith Weir)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.