EU antitrust chief to hold news conference at 1030 GMT

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
BRUSSELS, July 19 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1030 GMT, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU executive did not provide details but people familiar with the matter said she is expected to hand down a record fine to a group of truckmakers for taking part in a cartel related to new emissions technology. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.