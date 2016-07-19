EU antitrust chief to hold news conference at 1030 GMT

BRUSSELS, July 19 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1030 GMT, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU executive did not provide details but people familiar with the matter said she is expected to hand down a record fine to a group of truckmakers for taking part in a cartel related to new emissions technology. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)