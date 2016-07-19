版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 16:53 BJT

EU antitrust chief to hold news conference at 1030 GMT

BRUSSELS, July 19 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1030 GMT, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU executive did not provide details but people familiar with the matter said she is expected to hand down a record fine to a group of truckmakers for taking part in a cartel related to new emissions technology. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐