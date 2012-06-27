EU, U.S., Japan seek further WTO steps over China rare earths

BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Union said on
Wednesday it had requested the establishment of a dispute
settlement panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to try to
resolve China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals,
tungsten and molybdenum.
The move followed formal WTO consultations on the dispute
that were held in April in an attempt to find a solution with
China. The EU executive said the bloc - together with its
partners in the case, the United States and Japan - would
proceed to the next step in WTO litigation in order to seek
compliance by China with its international obligations.
"China's restrictions on rare earths and other products are
violating its WTO commitments and continue to significantly
distort global markets to the disadvantage of our companies", EU
Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement.
"Despite the very clear WTO ruling earlier this year in the
first raw materials case, Beijing has not taken steps to remove
these export restrictions. We regret that we are left with no
other choice but to solve this through litigation."