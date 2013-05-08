版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 18:12 BJT

EU Commission agrees provisional duties on China solar panels -sources

BRUSSELS May 8 The European Commission agreed on Wednesday to impose punitive import duties on solar panels from China, two EU officials said.

The EU duties, which will come into effect by June 6 once the Commission publishes the decision in its Official Journal, will be set at an average of 47 percent, the officials told Reuters.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐