EU to impose solar duties despite bloc's division -sources

BRUSSELS, June 4 The European Union will press ahead with duties on billions of euros of Chinese solar panels despite resistance from Germany, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, is due to publish the details of its anti-dumping sanctions on Wednesday in its Official Journal, allowing them to come into force on Thursday in all of the bloc's 27 member states.

EU commissioners will give their final assent at 1400 CET (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, three people close to the issue told Reuters. The EU's trade chief Karel De Gucht is expected to use a news conference scheduled for 1530 CET to confirm a decision first reported by Reuters on May 3.
