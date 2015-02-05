EU looks to China to invest in its telecoms sector

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 5 The European Union is looking to
Chinese companies such as telecom equipment maker ZTE
and Bank of China to take part in its
315 billion euros ($360 billion) investment plan to revitalise
the bloc's stagnant economy.
Executives from Chinese and European companies, including
Finnish mobile games maker Rovio (IPO-RVEY.N) and China Mobile
, met senior European Commission officials this week to
explore greater cooperation in the hi-tech and telecoms sectors.
The Commission's investment plan is designed to attract
private money to improve infrastructure across the transport,
telecoms and digital sectors and so not add to already high
levels of public debt.
The two sides agreed to encourage Chinese investments in
European digital infrastructure through joint ventures and
public-private partnerships, ChinaEU, the business association
that organised the meeting, said in a statement on Thursday.
Representatives from Bank of China, China's largest telecom
carrier China Mobile and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
were also present, according to people at the meeting.
The company executives met separately with EU foreign
affairs chief Federica Mogherini, Jyrki Katainen, who is
responsible for employment and growth, and Andrus Ansip, tasked
with overseeing the creation of a digital single market.
The new European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker in
November launched an ambitious plan to turn 21 billion euros in
existing EU and European Investment Bank funds into 315 billion
euros in project funding.
The participants agreed to cooperate ahead of the next
EU-China summit in June in the development of the next
generation of mobile technology, so-called 5G, which would
enable a one-hour video to be downloaded in six seconds.
Once a leader in GSM technology -- the original standard for
mobile networks -- in the 1990s, Europe has fallen behind the
United States, Japan and South Korea in the roll-out of the
current standard of fast mobile networks, known as 4G.
"China and the EU should leverage their technological and
market strengths collaboratively, and thus establish a major
strategic presence in the future 5G mobile markets globally,"
ChinaEU said.
The Commission has already teamed up with South Korea --
which has one of the fastest mobile broadband networks in the
world -- to jointly research 5G and set a timetable for its
roll-out.
A similar partnership between China and the EU in the
development of 5G standards could be envisaged, said one of the
participants of the meeting.
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Potter)