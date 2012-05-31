UPDATE 1-China offers to avoid trade spat as EU mulls new tactic

* China's Commerce Minister Chen says to "exercise
restraint"
* EU companies currently vulnerable to retaliation
* EU trade ministers discuss new ways to protect against
dumping
By Robin Emmott and Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, May 31 China sought on Thursday to
defuse a deepening trade conflict over accusations that it
subsidises hi-tech firms exporting to Europe, as EU trade
ministers met to discuss a new tactic against Chinese companies
seen as trading unfairly.
Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming, on a visit to
Brussels, said Beijing would seek to "exercise restraint in
trade remedy measures", saying he wanted to see more European
hi-tech exports to China.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht, who diplomats say is
considering action against China's top telecoms gear makers
Huawei and ZTE Corp, said he wanted to agree
"conciliatory practices" but added that China and Europe still
needed to address their differences.
"It is very important that China and the EU address the
problem of advanced technologies and how we handle this, and it
is not limited to telecoms," De Gucht told a news conference,
flanked by Chen.
"There is a problem and either we resolve it together or
sooner or later it will end up in trade defence instruments," De
Gucht said, referring to measures to counter subsidies and
imports sold at artificially low prices.
"It will be very important to agree conciliatory practices,"
he said.
The EU executive thinks Huawei and ZTE receive illegal state
subsidies to undercut rivals in Europe - an accusation the two
companies deny.
Chen declined to comment on the case, but said he was ready
to "work together with Europe and advance cooperation".
The EU has stepped up its fight against what it sees as
unfair trade practices, challenging Chinese subsidies to makers
of glossy paper and looking into complaints of cheap credit to
Chinese firms.
In the case of Huawei and ZTE, the accusation is that their
low prices hurt European equipment suppliers such as
Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia-Siemens Networks.
The United States has also taken action against China,
imposing punitive import duties on a number of Chinese products
- including solar panels and steel products - that it believes
are unfairly priced or subsidised.
GOING "EX OFFICIO"
EU trade ministers met De Gucht earlier on Thursday to sound
out support for possible use of a new tactic by the EU executive
against Chinese companies accused of unfair trading.
Many European companies would like protection from Chinese
imports sold onto the EU market at what they consider
artificially low prices. But they fear that, if they start their
own industry complaints, they will be vulnerable to retaliation
from the Chinese government, which could hamper their business
in an increasingly important market.
De Gucht said that the Commission might in future launch
cases on its own initiative, so that no foreign government could
blame a European company for launching a case.
"I am considering the use of 'ex officio', which means the
Commission launches trade defence cases by itself," he told a
news conference after the trade ministers' meeting, without
specifically relating the measure to China.
Though the Commission has the authority to launch its own
investigation, diplomats and officials say political support
from member states would give the move more legitimacy at a time
of delicate relations with China.
"A political mandate would mean a great deal," said one EU
official who declined to be named.
But Chen's visit highlighted the sensitive nature of the
lucrative relationship.
At a time when European economies are stagnating, damaged by
the continent's public debt crisis, exports are one of the few
sources of growth.
EU trade with China is booming and bilateral commerce is
expected to reach a record high of 500 billion euros ($620
billion) this year. China is the EU's second biggest trading
partner after the United States. The bloc is China's biggest.
De Gucht has said the aim of the initiative was to get round
companies' fear of retaliation in countries, such as China, that
practice "state capitalism" - close government control of
privately-owned business.
"I have a responsibility and I have the duty towards
European businesses to defend their interests in the light of
unfair trade practices," he said.
But a confrontational relationship with China might hurt the
long-term prospects of European companies in a promising future
market, while defence against Chinese companies in Europe might
not boost European businesses much.
"The problems that European companies are facing are not
problems of the European market," said Fredrik Erixon, director
of the European Centre for International Political Economy, a
Brussels-based think-tank. "The problems facing European firms
are predominantly inside China."