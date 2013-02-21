EU and China stumble towards solar trade war

* China's leadership change complicates dispute
* Brussels complains that China is "stonewalling"
* Race to win contracts in clean energy industry
By Robin Emmott and Michael Martina
BRUSSELS/BEIJING, Feb 21 China's leadership
transition is complicating talks to resolve a
multi-billion-dollar dispute with the European Union over solar
panels, pushing both sides closer to placing punitive tariffs on
each others' exports and risking a trade war.
The newly appointed chief of China's Communist Party Xi
Jinping is set to take over the presidency at a national
congress in March. But the full line-up of government officials
is not yet in place and China's current commerce minister is
likely to step down after what some have said was a political
snub at the Party's congress in November.
EU leaders want to avoid following the United States'
decision last year to impose duties on Chinese solar power
products, aware that Europe needs China to help it emerge from
three years of economic crisis.
But EU officials and diplomats say they have made little
progress, accusing the Chinese of "stonewalling", and are unable
to get beyond the outgoing commerce minister, Chen Deming. They
complain of a limbo in the ministry that will not end until
after the March congress.
"There is no clarity on what the new leadership thinks about
trade," said a senior EU official involved in talks with China.
"They are stonewalling and the window of opportunity for a
solution on solar panels is closing."
China's commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told
reporters in Beijing this week that officials are "conducting
consultations and relevant response work with the concerned
parties," but did not comment on any impact China's leadership
transition is having on negotiations.
Germany, the United States and China are the world's biggest
solar markets and companies are in a race to win contracts as
countries seek to limit pollution and global warming.
RACE AGAINST TIME
European solar panel manufacturers, led by Germany's Solar
World, accuse their Chinese counterparts of receiving
state subsidies to flood the EU with panels sold below cost and
putting Europeans out of business to corner the market.
The European Commission, the EU executive, launched an
investigation last September into Chinese solar panels, the
biggest import sector it has ever targeted. China exported more
than $25 billion worth of panels to the European Union in 2011.
Highlighting the risk of a trade war, Chinese solar
companies also accuse the European Union of wrongdoing.
China says Europe illegally favours it domestic solar panel
producers and Beijing is considering its own duties on EU
exports of polysilicon, which is used to make solar panels.
Complicating things further, some European distributors and
installers of Chinese panels say EU tariffs on China would be
damaging for Europe's efforts to develop clean energy. They say
solar energy is only efficient using Chinese products that are
up to 45 percent cheaper than those made in Europe.
"Even without the (leadership) transition, this is a very
difficult issue," said Scott Kennedy, director of the Research
Center for Chinese Politics and Business at Indiana University.
"I really don't see a negotiated outcome."
Time is of the essence because many expect Beijing to make a
decision on polysilicon duties as soon as the end of February.
The EU's investigation must culminate in a decision by June.
In reality, that is likely to come by mid-April, when diplomats
from the EU's 27 countries make their recommendation to the
European Commission, which is handling the case.
Such a timeframe does not give a new trade minister in
Beijing much time to get acquainted with the issues and reach a
settlement. EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said there is
no chance of tweaking the investigation's deadline.
"They know exactly what it is about, the solar panel case.
We are consulting them, it is up to them," De Gucht told
Reuters. "You cannot have something like a prolongation of that
period because there is a transition in China."
In the past four years, the Commission has only chosen to
end one trade defence case in China without imposing duties.