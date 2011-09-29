UK nears solution to clearing spat with ECB

| LONDON, Sept 28
Britain should win its battle
with the European Central Bank over clearing houses if changes
to a draft European Union derivatives law get final approval, EU
diplomats said on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Britain sued the ECB in the European
Court of Justice over the central bank's new rule requiring
clearing houses like London-based LCH.Clearnet to set up shop in
the euro zone because it handles large amounts of
euro-denominated securities.
Ambassadors to the 27 EU states gave overwhelming approval
on Wednesday evening to a new provision in a draft EU law on
derivatives clearing that is being finalised, diplomats involved
in the negotiations said.
The provision focuses on how supervisory colleges for
clearing houses would operate.
"While performing their duties, no action taken by any
member of the college should, directly or indirectly,
discriminate against any member state or group of member states
as a venue for clearing services in any currency," the provision
states.
This means that unless the ECB complied, it could not be a
member of a clearer's supervisory college, an unthinkable
situation, the diplomats said.
"None of the delegations mentioned the provision as an issue
so it is likely to stay," one of the diplomats said.
Britain has said the ECB location rule "contravenes European
law and fundamental single market principles by preventing the
clearing of some financial products outside the euro area".
LCH.Clearnet, in talks to be acquired by the London Stock
Exchange , is one of the biggest clearers in the world
and handles large amounts of euro-denominated transactions such
as bonds and interest rate swaps. It declined to comment.
The U.S. Intercontinental Exchange has a
London-based ICE Clear Europe operation clearing credit default
swaps. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange also has British
regulatory approval to clear trades.
Ambassadors approved the overall draft derivatives law by
near unanimity, meaning the qualified majority needed among
member states for it to pass was easily achieved.
The main aim of the law is to require central clearing of
vast swathes of the $600 trillion off-exchange derivatives
market to reduce risks and increase transparency.
EU finance ministers were expected to give the green light
to the draft law on Tuesday, opening the way to a final
agreement with the European Parliament, which has joint say.
Britain was the only country that declined to back the draft
law on Wednesday evening but for reasons other than the clearing
location provision.
While the draft law will exempt pension funds from clearing
requirements on their derivatives trades for an initial period,
Britain is unhappy with the way the exemption has been narrowly
defined.
It has also wanted to give the European Securities and
Markets Authority less sway over clearing houses.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)