New figures revise upwards expected tar sands flow to Europe

* EU leaning towards scrapping transport emissions goals
* Canada building pipelines as it seeks new outlets
BRUSSELS Jan 24 New pipelines mean around 30
times more tar sands oil is likely to make its way to Europe
than previously thought unless the European Union revives rules
that would limit its use, figures showed on Friday.
The data from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC),
a U.S. environmental group, follows the publication of revised
EU energy and environment policy for the next decade that drops
specific goals on cutting the emissions of transport fuel.
The NRDC said between 5.3 and 6.7 percent of Europe's crude
oil and transport fuel would come from Canadian tar sands by
2020, compared with a forecast from the European Commission -
the EU executive - of 0.2 percent.
The extra market share would delight Canada, anxiously
seeking new outlets for its oil as the United States
increasingly uses its own resources instead, but for Europeans
it would add to the challenge of lowering EU carbon emissions.
The report, released in Brussels on Friday, says the extra
equates to putting 6 million more cars on Europe's roads.
So far, Europe has imported insignificant amounts of oil
derived from tar sands, which releases more carbon over its
life-cycle than conventional oil because of the energy required
to extract it.
As it seeks to shift to a lower-carbon economy, the
Commission proposed a law, the fuel quality directive, to label
energy forms according to carbon intensity and to guide member
states as they try to cut transport emissions by 6 percent.
The fuel quality directive has yet to take full effect after
years of forceful lobbying against it led by Canada.
The country is working on new export routes, such as
TransCanada's Energy East pipeline, which could carry
1.1 million barrels per day to eastern ports, ready for shipment
to Europe.
Those supplies would add to exports of fuel refined from oil
sands that reaches Europe via the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The 6 percent cut is part of an overall EU goal to reduce
carbon emissions by 20 percent versus 1990 by 2020, which is
likely to be met.
But for the next decade of emissions-cutting to 2030, the
Commission has said there should be fewer targets. This week it
proposed just one overall greenhouse gas target, leaving out any
specific goal for transport.
Environmentalists and some sections of business are unhappy
with the omission.
The biofuels industry in Europe, for instance, sees
transport sub-targets as vital incentives to its growth, while
oil companies, many of which are active in developing Canada's
tar sands reserves, have consistently opposed them.