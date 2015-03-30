Rich nations' fossil fuel export funding dwarfs green spend-documents

* OECD struggling to find solution before Paris climate
talks
* Next OECD meeting set for June
* EU also deadlocked over the issue
BRUSSELS, March 30 Rich nations provided around
five times as much in export subsidies for fossil-fuel
technology as for renewable energy over a decade, according to
OECD data seen by Reuters.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) figures on export credits are central to a debate on
targeting funding ahead of U.N. climate talks in Paris at the
end of the year.
Just when the European Union is leading the push for a new
global deal on curbing emissions and is phasing out domestic
coal subsidies, the documents underline the scale of the
developed world's investment in exporting technology for the
most polluting fossil fuel.
Earlier this year, a document seen by Reuters provided the
closest yet to official figures on coal export credits.
Further documents give the context of all energy export
subsidies.
One, dated March 4, when the OECD held closed-door talks on
the issue, shows OECD governments provided preferential loans
and state-backed guarantees worth $36.8 billion between 2003 and
2013 for exporting fossil fuel power-generation technology,
including almost $14 billion for coal.
A document from October 2014 shows another $52.6 billion in
export credits was allocated for the extraction of fossil fuels,
including coal, taking the fossil fuel total to $89.4 billion.
Export credits for technology for renewable energy, which
has no extraction costs, were $16.7 billion.
An OECD spokesman said he could not comment on documents
marked confidential. But the documents themselves say the data
should be public.
"There would seem to be a pressing need to issue coherent,
complete and accurate figures on official export credit support
that is relevant to climate change issues," the March 4 document
says.
EU officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
March talks made little progress and the issue would be raised
again at OECD level in June.
The OECD has said it wants a decision on how export credits
can help tackle climate change in time for the U.N. summit that
begins on Nov. 30 in Paris.
A debate within the EU, which accounts for two thirds of
OECD nations, is deadlocked because Poland has blocked as too
ambitious a compromise to allow export funding for only the most
efficient coal technology, the EU officials said. Britain and
France objected, saying the compromise was not ambitious enough.
Germany, the biggest EU user of export credits both for coal
and renewables, the data shows, is planning measures to make
operators of coal plants, such as RWE, curb production
at their oldest and most-polluting power stations as part of
efforts to achieve climate targets.
A letter to the European Commission from industry
associations, the European Power Plant Suppliers Association, EU
Turbines and Germany's VDMA, said halting coal export credits
would lock developing nations into less-efficient technology and
curtail European industry's competitiveness.
Environment campaigners dismiss those arguments.
Sebastien Godinot, an economist at WWF, said the industry
had "failed to bring any concrete evidence that the OECD export
finance policy drives more efficient technology".
