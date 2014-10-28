EU's Oettinger mulls levy on Google -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Oct 28 The European Union's new
digital commissioner Guenther Oettinger is mulling an internet
copyright levy, taking aim at Google, he told German
newspaper Handelsblatt.
"If Google uses and processes intellectual property from the
EU, the EU can protect this property and can demand a charge,"
Oettinger was quoted as saying by the paper.
The incoming commissioner added that such legislation could
be introduced as early as 2016.
Oettinger said last month Google's market power could be
limited, adding that he would work to ensure that the search
engine's services preserve neutrality and objectivity.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)