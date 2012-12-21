Star Alliance airlines offer concessions in EU case

BRUSSELS Dec 21 Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air Canada have offered to make slots available to competitors on the Frankfurt to New York route to try to resolve an EU anti-trust enquiry into their transatlantic cooperation deal.

The European Commission, which oversees EU competition policy, said in a statement that it would seek feedback from the companies' competitors on whether the concessions are enough to address competition concerns over their Star Alliance tie-up.

"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may adopt a decision... making the commitments legally binding on the parties," the statement said.